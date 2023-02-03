SFI to screen BBC docu in two Kolkata education institutes today

The CPI(M)'s student wing, Students Federation of India (SFI) will be screening the controversial BBC documentary in two prime institutes in Kolkata, namely Calcutta University and NRS Medical College & Hospital on Friday.



It is learnt that formal permission has been sought by the students' wing from the authorities of both these institutes to screen BBC's 'India: The Modi Question'. However, there had been no reply on this count and hence the students have decided to go ahead with the screening.



Earlier, the SFI units of Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, Jadavpur University, Presidency University and Aliah University conducted the screening of the controversial documentary at their respective campuses.