Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn issued notice in gutka ad case: Allahabad HC told

The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies. The Centre's counsel informed the High Court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for 9 May, 2024. A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies.