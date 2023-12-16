Shah should make statement in Parliament over security breach: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement in the House over the recent Parliament security breach.

“The union Home minister should make a statement in the House about how such a serious security lapse happened on December 13 during the winter session of the Parliament. Parliament is considered as the most secure place in the country and attacks like this still happened there,” Yadav said.

“The elected representatives of different parties are expecting a statement from the Union Home Minister in the House. He (Shah) should clarify how such a security lapse happened in the parliament. The security agencies should be on alert to prevent such an incident in future,” the RJD leader added.