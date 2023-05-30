Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi court sends accused to 2-day police custody

He worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.



A video of the incident is taking rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl.



Around seven to eight bystanders are present, standing and observing as he stabs her.



The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday.



"The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend's son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father," the official added.



As per the initial autopsy report, the girl was stabbed 16 times and her skull ruptured after she was attacked by a blunt object; however, a detailed report is awaited.