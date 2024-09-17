Shahi Idgah dispute: SC asks Muslim side's to apprise it whether appeal need to be filed in HC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 September asked the Muslim parties to apprise it whether an appeal before a division bench of Allahabad High Court would lie against the single-judge order which rejected their petition challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar, which was initially inclined to issue notice to the Hindu side on the appeal filed by Muslim parties against the 1 August order of the high court, posted the matter for further hearing on 4 November.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan and advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindu side said that the top court had earlier stayed the operation of order, appointing court commissioner for survey of the Idgah complex and now it should be vacated.

The bench said that there are several legal issues in the matter, which needs detailed consideration and directed that all the pending matters on the dispute will be taken up together.

One of the lawyer, appearing for the Hindu parties, raised preliminary objection on filing of appeal before the apex court saying that 1 August order is an appealable decision before the division bench of the high court.

Agreeing with the contention, the bench told senior advocate Tasneem Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Trust, Shahi Masjid Idgah, to apprise the court whether they can file appeal against the 1 August order of the high court before the division bench.

"I think you (Muslim side) can do it. There are some judgements of this court, which says you can do. If you can do so, then this appeal needs to be withdrawn," the bench said.