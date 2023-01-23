Shahjahanpur cop suspended for 'abusing' BJP politician in his house

Virendra Pal Singh Yadav, a former district panchayat president, in his complaint alleged that Neeraj Kumar had borrowed Rs 5 lakh money from him three years ago.



In the video which surfaced on social media on Sunday, the Inspector is seen having a heated argument with Virendra Pal Yadav and his personal secretary and saying "to hell with the relationship." Later in the video, the politician and few other men grab the Inspector and close the gate.



Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Sunday that police are examining the video and will take action in light of the evidence gleaned from it.



According to the BJP leader, the cop had borrowed the money from him for treatment of his brother and when he asked the money back, he came to his house and "waved a pistol at him."



"When he did that, people present there grabbed him and handed him over to SP Sanjay Kumar, who took him with him," he said.



Neeraj Kumar, in his turn, has said that he got a call Thursday night from someone who asked him to come to the politician's house.



"When I went there, 5-6 men who were already there and they started abusing me," he said, adding he never took any money from the BJP leader.