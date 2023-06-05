Karnataka govt issues orders for 'Shakti' scheme offering women free bus rides with conditions attached

The Karnataka government on Monday issued orders for the implementation of the 'Shakti' scheme under which women can avail free travel in state-run buses with certain conditions, including reservation of 50 per cent seats for men, from June 11.

The Congress in its election manifesto had promised free rides for women in government buses and said this was one of the five poll guarantees that would come into effect the day it comes to power in the state.

According to the order, the beneficiaries of the scheme should be a domicile of Karnataka. Along with women, transgenders can also make use of the 'Shakti' scheme.