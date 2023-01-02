Shallow fog envelops Delhi, minimum temperature dips

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted that due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely in some pockets in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh in the next 2-3 days and in isolated pockets over Bihar during the next four days.



Dense fog in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Tripura will prevail during the next 2-3 days, it said.

