‘Shameful’: Cong slams Modi over Israel visit ahead of Iran strikes, questions shift in Middle East policy

The Congress on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visit to Israel following the launch of Israeli and US strikes on Iran, accusing him of abandoning India’s traditional diplomatic balance in West Asia.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the military escalation had been foreseeable and criticised the Prime Minister’s public stance during his Israel visit.

“Two days after Mr. Modi celebrated his visit to Israel, Israel and the US have begun their joint assault on Iran. This was fully expected given their military build-up in the last few months. Mr. Modi nevertheless chose to go to Israel, where he displayed the highest moral cowardice. He declared that India stood with Israel and got himself an award for saying so. This Israel visit was shameful and it is even more so in light of the war that has been launched by two of Mr. Modi’s 'good friends,’” Ramesh said.

Separately, Congress leader Pawan Khera issued a detailed statement recalling a 1994 diplomatic intervention involving former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Iran, arguing that past governments had safeguarded India’s strategic interests through careful diplomacy.

“Narendra Modi is severing the roots that anchor India’s strength,” Khera wrote.