‘Shameful’: Cong slams Modi over Israel visit ahead of Iran strikes, questions shift in Middle East policy
Jairam Ramesh alleges “moral cowardice”; Pawan Khera cites 1994 Iran episode to question strategic realignment
The Congress on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visit to Israel following the launch of Israeli and US strikes on Iran, accusing him of abandoning India’s traditional diplomatic balance in West Asia.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the military escalation had been foreseeable and criticised the Prime Minister’s public stance during his Israel visit.
“Two days after Mr. Modi celebrated his visit to Israel, Israel and the US have begun their joint assault on Iran. This was fully expected given their military build-up in the last few months. Mr. Modi nevertheless chose to go to Israel, where he displayed the highest moral cowardice. He declared that India stood with Israel and got himself an award for saying so. This Israel visit was shameful and it is even more so in light of the war that has been launched by two of Mr. Modi’s 'good friends,’” Ramesh said.
Separately, Congress leader Pawan Khera issued a detailed statement recalling a 1994 diplomatic intervention involving former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Iran, arguing that past governments had safeguarded India’s strategic interests through careful diplomacy.
“Narendra Modi is severing the roots that anchor India’s strength,” Khera wrote.
He recounted that “In March 1994, India’s ailing External Affairs Minister Dinesh Singh, bedridden at AIIMS, flew to Tehran carrying a personal message from PM P.V. Narasimha Rao. The mission was to stop a West-backed resolution at the UN Human Rights Commission, pushed through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), condemning India over Kashmir.”
Khera added, “Had it passed, the matter would have moved to the UN Security Council, where the same Western powers were prepared to push for economic sanctions. India had narrowly escaped economic collapse just two years earlier; sanctions would have been crippling.”
According to Khera, “Narasimha Rao understood that Iran’s support was decisive. So he dispatched his Dinesh Singh - despite his ill health - to meet the Iranian leadership and laid out India’s case.”
“Iran’s President, Rafsanjani assured support, quietly blocked the OIC move, and insisted the issue be resolved bilaterally - without colonial powers interfering,” he said.
“With that, Pakistan’s last serious attempt to internationalize Kashmir at the UN collapsed,” Khera added.
“And today, that very ‘friend of India’ stands betrayed - bartered away to please the same Western powers that once thirsted for our blood. Shame!” he said.
The Congress leaders’ remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia after Israel launched strikes on Iran, reportedly with US participation, triggering fears of a wider regional conflict.
The government has not immediately responded to the Congress’ criticism.
