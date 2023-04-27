'Shameful': Congress slams Kejriwal over reports that Rs 45 cr spent on 'beautification' of his residence

Hitting out at the AAP, Khera said, "You call yourself an 'aam aadmi (common man)', it is a different matter that nobody considers you an 'aam aadmi' now. During Covid when people were suffering and there was shortage of oxygen then what were you doing --expenditure of Rs 45 crore on renovating your house, building a swimming pool, draping curtains worth lakhs and crores, fitting tiles, is this Aam Aadmi's government?" "These are astonishing facts. Some of you would be surprised but not us as we knew what the reality is. But we are still astonished that what kind Aam Aadmi government is this that used to trumpet about its honesty and simplicity," the Congress spokesperson said.

Khera said Maken has pointed to the affidavit that Kejriwal had given, stressing that he will not stay in official residence, not take security and not use a red beacon car.

"Are you looking at his security now, can even an MLA enter the CM's house. Close to this place was Sheila Dikshit's house when she was CM and in the mornings, the common man could go and meet her without an appointment, MLAs, workers could walk in anytime," Khera said.