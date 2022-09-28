Shami, Hooda ruled out of series vs South Africa; Umesh, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed announced as replacements

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday brought in pace bowler Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Mohammad Shami and Deepak Hooda, who will miss the three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning in Thiruvananthapuram later today.

The BCCI in a statement revealed that both Hooda and Shami will miss the three matches against the visitors led by Temba Bavuma. Hooda has been ruled out with a back injury, while Shami is yet to recover from COVID-19.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the National Cricket Acamdey (NCA) for rehabilitation.