Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Pallonji Mistry passes away at 93
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence, company officials said on Tuesday
Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93.
He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.
