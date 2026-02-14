Sharad Pawar discharged from Pune hospital after treatment for chest infection
Doctors advise NCP (SP) chief to rest for three to four days; condition stable, says Supriya Sule
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who was undergoing treatment for a chest infection at a private hospital here, was discharged on Saturday afternoon, party leaders said. The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member left the hospital around 1 pm.
Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said he has been advised to take rest for three to four days. “Accordingly, he will rest at home and will resume his daily work thereafter,” she said in a social media post.
Pawar had been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic earlier this week after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough. He was brought to the hospital from his residence in Baramati town in Pune district.
“He sincerely thanks everyone for inquiring about his health. He also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic who treated him and took care of him,” Sule said.
Earlier in the day, Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said Pawar was in good health and had recovered well from the infection.
“The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements,” Grant said.
Vitthal Maniyar, a close friend and aide of Pawar, said the NCP (SP) chief would rest at his Pune residence for the next few days and is likely to travel to Mumbai after completing his course of medication.
Pawar, a former Union minister and a key figure in Maharashtra politics for decades, is an oral cancer survivor. He had been admitted as a precautionary measure, party sources said.
Several political leaders across party lines had wished Pawar a speedy recovery after news of his hospitalisation became public earlier this week.