Sharad Pawar discharged from Pune hospital after treatment for chest infection

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who was undergoing treatment for a chest infection at a private hospital here, was discharged on Saturday afternoon, party leaders said. The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member left the hospital around 1 pm.

Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said he has been advised to take rest for three to four days. “Accordingly, he will rest at home and will resume his daily work thereafter,” she said in a social media post.

Pawar had been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic earlier this week after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough. He was brought to the hospital from his residence in Baramati town in Pune district.

“He sincerely thanks everyone for inquiring about his health. He also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic who treated him and took care of him,” Sule said.