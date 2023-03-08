Sharad Pawar says when in govt he faced resistance to pro-women decisions

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday recalled resistance he faced from certain quarters while implementing decisions related to women empowerment, including inducting female officers into the armed forces, but said when an administrator is strong policies get eventually executed.

The veteran parliamentarian held key portfolios of defence (1991-1993) and agriculture (2004-14) as a Union minister and also served as chief minister of Maharashtra four times during his decades-long political career.

Pawar recalled that as defence minister when he visited the United States, he was given a guard of honour by an all-woman contingent of the American armed forces.

When he returned home, Pawar discussed the idea of inducting women into the armed forces with all the three services chiefs, but faced opposition to his proposal.

"I again brought this (induction of women) issue (with them) for discussion one or two months later and received the same answer. After four to five months I told them (services chiefs) 'the people have elected me as the defence minister and it is my job to take a decision and your job is to implement it'. From next month, women should get 11 per cent reservation," he said.