Sharad Yadav: Tributes pour in as India condoles the passing of a socialist leader, feisty Parliamentarian

Since the news of his death on Thursday night, tributes to former

union minister Sharad Yadav have been pouring in. Yadav was one of the

most visible socialist politicians in the country. For Yadav, it all

ended in Delhi, where he passed away at the age of 75.



Lalu Prasad Yadav, a longtime ally and occasionally antagonist of the

Lohiaite leader, paid tribute to him as one among many. The former

chief minister of Bihar, currently hospitalised in Singapore, posted a

video in which he reflected on the political path he and Karpoori

Thakur had on together since they were students.