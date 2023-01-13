Sharad Yadav: Tributes pour in as India condoles the passing of a socialist leader, feisty Parliamentarian
One of the most visible socialist politicians, Sharad Yadav, passed away at 75 on Thursday night in Delhi
Since the news of his death on Thursday night, tributes to former
union minister Sharad Yadav have been pouring in. Yadav was one of the
most visible socialist politicians in the country. For Yadav, it all
ended in Delhi, where he passed away at the age of 75.
Lalu Prasad Yadav, a longtime ally and occasionally antagonist of the
Lohiaite leader, paid tribute to him as one among many. The former
chief minister of Bihar, currently hospitalised in Singapore, posted a
video in which he reflected on the political path he and Karpoori
Thakur had on together since they were students.
Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar, recalled his long association
with Sharad Yadav in the JD(U) by stating, "Saddened by the demise of
former Union Minister Sharad Yadav. When it came to Sharad Yadav ji, I
had a really good friendship with him. Astounded and saddened, I
learned of his passing. He was an influential socialist leader. The
loss of his life has had a devastating impact on the political and
social spheres. Pray for the repose of his soul.”
Rahul Gandhi took time off from the Bharat Jodo Yatra and stopped by
to pay his tributes to Sharad Yadav and meet the grieving family.
Later, he tweeted, “Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature
along with being the leader of socialism. I learned a lot from him. I
express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His
contribution to the country will always be remembered.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post said, “Pained by the
passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public
life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly
inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our
interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on Twitter: “I am
saddened by the demise of Mr. Sharad Yadav, a senior leader of the
socialist stream of the country, former JDU president. Serving the
country as a former Union Minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian
for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality. My deepest
condolences to his family and supporters.”
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav referred to him as a
"father" and a "Mandal Messiah" in a series of tweets. “I am saddened
by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, a senior leader
of RJD, great socialist leader, and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav
ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and
brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family
is with the family members,” Yadav Tweeted.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader
Akhilesh Yadav stated in a post: “The demise of great socialist leader
respected Mr. Sharad Yadav is very heart-breaking. May God give peace
to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this
loss. Om Shanti!”
Mayawati of the BSP, N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP, Sharad Pawar and
Supriya Sule of the NCP, Mamata Banerjee of the TMC, MK Stalin of the
DMK, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chandra Sekhar Azad of the Bhim Army, and KC
Venugopal and Digvijaya Singh of the Congress were among the other
Opposition leaders who offered their condolences recalling Sharad
Yadav.
