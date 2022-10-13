Shardul Thakur takes to Twitter for help in locating kit bags at Mumbai airport, Bhajji responds

Travelling by air with heavy kit bags has proved tricky for many sportspersons. India pacer Shardul Thakur is the latest cricketer to face trouble at the airport with no one there to help locate the kit bags that he could not find on the luggage belt at the Mumbai airport.



As he returned to Mumbai from New Delhi after playing in the third ODI against South Africa, Thakur ran into trouble as he could not locate his kit bags on the luggage belt and there was no staff from the airline to help him too.



The Mumbai all-rounder took to Twitter to seek help and found former India off-spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh responded to his call.

"@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt? Not the first time that my kit bags haven't arrived and no staff present at the location either!!" Shardul Thakur tweeted from the Mumbai airport terminal 2 on Wednesday night.