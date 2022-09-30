Sharjeel Imam gets bail in sedition case, will remain in custody in other cases

Former JNU student and activist Sharjeel Imam was on Friday granted bail by a Delhi Court in connection with a 2019 sedition case. However, he will remain in custody as he did not get bail in other pending cases.

He was granted bail on the case registered against him in New Friends Colony Police Station in 2019. A detailed order will be made available later in the day.



On July 23, Additional sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma court dismissed the interim bail plea of Imam, who is in judicial custody under sedition charges, among others.



The former JNU student was approaching the lower court after withdrawing the interim bail application from the Delhi High Court as the prosecution had raised the issue of maintainability.

Imam had approached the high court first for relief following the historic Supreme Court verdict that put on hold the colonial-era penal provision of sedition (Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code).