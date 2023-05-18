Sharmila booked for remarks against KCR in TSPSC paper leak case

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had demanded KCR to sign the affidavit.



She has been blaming the BRS government for leakage of question papers of various exams, which came to light last month and resulted in cancellations of at least four exams including Group I Prelims.



Two employees of TSPSC had allegedly stolen question papers from a computer in a confidential section and sold it to candidates appearing in the exam.