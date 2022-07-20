Sharpshooters Rupa, Manu involved in killing of Moose Wala shot dead

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was present at the encounter spot.



Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban confirmed the killing of Manpreet, a henchman of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with Rupa. They, among others, had fired at Moose Wala on May 29 which led to the singer's death on the spot.



Last month, Ban told the media that jailed gangster Bishnoi, the main conspirator, had confessed that the plan to kill Moose Wala was hatched in August last year to avenge the murder of Vicky Middukhera.



Ban had said 13 people have been arrested in the case so far after the first arrest was made on May 30, a day after the murder of Moose Wala.