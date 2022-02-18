Sheena Bora murder case: SC notice to CBI, Maha govt on Indrani Mukerjea bail plea

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the CBI and the Maharashtra government on bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.



A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and P S Narasimha issued notice to the CBI and the state government Mukerjea's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order of November 16, 2021, denying her bail.



Issue notice. Returnable in two weeks, the bench said.



Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Mukerjea, currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.