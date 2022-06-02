Shehbaz livid as Imran says Pakistan will split into three

"Do your politics but don't dare to cross limits and talk about division of Pakistan," he warned.



In an interview with Bol TV, Khan had said: "If the establishment doesn't make the right decisions then I can assure in writing that they and the army will be destroyed because what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt.



"Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens then which institution will be (worst) hit? The army. After it is hit, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearisation.



"If the right decisions aren't made at this time then the country is going towards suicide."



"Indian think tanks abroad are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure," the ousted premier said, without mentioning who he is pressuring.