Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce as court upholds his allegations of mental cruelty

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted cricketer Shikhar Dhawan divorce from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji on grounds of mental cruelty.

Judge Harish Kumar of Patiala House Courts accepted all the claims made by Dhawan in his divorce petition, as his wife did not contest the allegations or defend herself.

The court acknowledged the mental agony endured by Dhawan, who was compelled to live separately from his only son for an extended period.

While not issuing any order on permanent custody of the child, the court granted Dhawan visitation rights to spend time with his son in both India and Australia, and allowed video calls between them.

Furthermore, the court ordered Mukerji to facilitate the child's visits to India, including overnight stays with Dhawan and his family, during at least half of the school vacation periods within the academic calendar.