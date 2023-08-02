Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked after landslide

A landslide blocked the national highway connecting Shimla to Chandigarh in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Wednesday morning, leaving many vehicles stranded, officials said.

A 50-metre road stretch completely caved in following the landslide.

Light vehicles coming from Chandigarh have been routed through Parwanoo-Kasauli-Jangushu Road–Kumarhatti while vehicles going from Solan would take Bhognagar-Banasar-Kamli road.

Men and machinery have been deployed at the damaged stretch and work to open the road has commenced, officials said.

The Shimla Police has routed traffic going from Shimla to Chandigarh via Theog-Sainj-Giripul-Oachghat- Kumarhatti-Sarahan-Kala Amb-Panchkula road while the traffic coming from Chandigarh would be routed via Dherowal- nalagarh- Parsehar- Kunihar- Totu- Shimla for light vehicles.