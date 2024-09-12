Shimla mosque dispute: Muslim panel offers to demolish ‘illegal’ portion

Amid escalating tensions over the Sinjauli mosque in Shimla, a Muslim welfare committee on Thursday, 12 September urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it in accordance with a court order.

The panel comprises the imam of the mosque and members of the waqf board and the mosque management committee. A delegation of the committee made the request in a representation to municipal commissioner Bhupendra Attri and said Muslims living in the locality are permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh, so it was taking the step to preserve harmony and brotherhood.

"We have sought permission from the Shimla municipal commissioner to demolish the unauthorised part of the mosque situated in Sanjauli," member of the welfare committee Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi said.

The imam of the Sanjauli mosque said, "There is no pressure on us, we have been living here for decades and this decision has been taken as a Himachali. We want to stay in peace and brotherhood should prevail." Attri confirmed receipt of the representation.