Shimla sees season's heaviest snowfall

Nearby places like Kufri and Narkanda also experienced snowfall, making the destinations more picturesque.



As news of the snowfall spread, tourists flocked to this resort destination, known for the imperial grandeur of its buildings that were once institutions of power when the town served as the summer capital of British India.



"We have been enjoying snowfall," said Neha Gupta, a tourist from Chandigarh, who was in Shimla along with her friends.