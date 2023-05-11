Shinde-Fadnavis hail SC verdict as 'triumph of truth', say they are vindicated

Shinde added that for all these months, the Opposition had been spreading canards that the government was illegal and unconstitutional and "would collapse anytime, but all their predictions were proved false".



"The majority is important in a democracy and we enjoy the majority... There is a Constitution in this country and nobody can go beyond it, this is clear from the SC judgement. It is evident that the government we have established was within the laws," Shinde pointed out.



On the resignation of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde took a potshot saying he (Thackeray) knew that he had lost the majority and had no options but to quit his office.



After resigning he attempted to prove it as a principled stand, "but we have preserved morality", and saved the Shiv Sena formed by Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals which he (Uddhav Thackeray) had mortgated with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, Shinde averred.