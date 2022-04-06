Shiv Sena: BJP man siphoned Rs 58 cr raised to save INS Vikrant

The activist had demanded details of the funds raised from the public, retired and serving defence personnel and officials in an attempt to save the decommissioned 'Vikrant' from the scrapyard in 2013-2014.



"Somaiya had offered to help out with the fund-raisers and said the amount collected would be handed over to the Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan. Finally, the Raj Bhavan has stated that no such money was received," Raut said.



On his part, Somaiya said Raut is indulging only in "time-pass" after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against his wife and friends on Tuesday.



"He had hurled so many allegations against my wife, my family and myself." If he has any evidence against me then he should hand it over to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray" Somaiya said.

Labelling Somaiya as "an insect" (Keeda) which would be set right, Raut said the Maharashtra government would enquire into the misappropriation of the funds to "Save Vikrant".