Shiv Sena plea to ECI: Ban & probe BJP's 'illegal, unethical Rozgar Melas'

Tiwari pointed out that the service rules of all these organisations "do not recognise" or allow such events for political mileage, that too, only for the ruling BJP as no representatives of any other political parties were present.



Besides violating the services rules and regulations which prohibit such appointment letters being distributed at the hands of a political party member, he said it was even "unethical" as the ECI has already set in motion the poll process for Himachal Pradesh and other states will follow suit soon.



"Any such event with eyes to benefit the ruling party politically is not only illegal but also contrary to several judgements of the Supreme Court and the ECI's own guidelines and Model Code of Conduct for free and fair polls without any inducements to benefit only the ruling party without giving equal opportunity to other recognises/registered parties," Tiwari said.



His petition cites apex court rulings under Article 32, the ECI's directions/orders, and how all Central/state government departments and other public sector undertakings are duty-bound to follow.



Despite this, Tiwari said all government organisations were compelled to organise the Rozgar Melas spending public funds and violating all rules, regulations, norms and SC orders.



In the petition, Tiwari urged the ECI to immediately ban all future Rozgar Melas, adhere to the SC orders, and probe who actually authorised such programs at public expense for the politically-motivated job fairs intended to give an edge to the BJP.



The Sena (UBT) leader added that the manner in which the job events were carried out conveyed an impression that the candidates were getting government jobs not on their own merits, but courtesy the BJP.