Shiv Sena Thackeray faction demands SEBI investigation into Adani matter, discussion on it in Parliament

"In the spirit of federal democracy the overarching role of Governor being reduced to politicking was a concern raised by several parties, which is an important issue was raised. Women's reservation and parliament sessions being curtailed is another important issue raised," the Shiv Sena MP said in a series of tweets.



Several opposition parties on Monday raised the Adani issue and the conduct of governors in some states ruled by them at the all-party meeting as the government asserted it was willing to discuss every matter allowed by rules and sought their cooperation.



With several regional parties signalling their intention to raise these issues besides unemployment, price rise and the Centre's alleged bias in sharing revenue with states, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has always been positive to discussing every topic but maintained that it should be held under the rules and with the Chair's permission.