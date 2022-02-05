Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut questions credibility of agencies after BJP fields ex-ED officer in UP polls

He said teams of the ED are visiting the houses of opposition leaders in Maharashtra, adding that a press conference on the issue will be held soon.



Talking about his party's plans regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Raut said the Shiv Sena will contest on 50 to 60 seats.



"We have already declared candidates on around 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh. We are not in an alliance with any major party but have partnered with some smaller groups. We will also contest the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh on 15 to 20 seats," he said.



Raut, who is the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana", also alleged that nominations of his party's candidates were rejected in Uttar Pradesh on the directives of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



"Around 15 nominations of our candidates were cancelled in Uttar Pradesh at the behest of the BJP because it is afraid of losing at the hands of our candidates. We will continue with our efforts and contest the polls," he said.