Shivaji Maharaj bust removal in Pune sparks protests; administration reinstalls structure

Sanjay More, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune unit, questioned the decision, asking whether mandatory permissions had been obtained before removing the statue. Multiple organisations later gathered outside the tehsildar’s office to voice their objections.

Tehsildar Archana Nikam clarified that the administration had followed due procedure. “We obtained the necessary approvals from the collector’s office and adhered to all required processes. The bust was handed over to the Public Works Department and was to be respectfully reinstalled at the new premises,” she said. She also maintained that the tehsildar’s office itself is not a heritage structure.

However, amid growing public pressure, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yashwant Mane announced that the bust had been restored to its original location “in respect of the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s followers”.

