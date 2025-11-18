Shivaji Maharaj bust removal in Pune sparks protests; administration reinstalls structure
Bust was removed on Saturday ahead of the office’s relocation, triggering protests over heritage concerns and alleged lack of permissions
The removal of a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from a government office in Pune has triggered strong protests from several local organisations, prompting authorities to reinstall the structure at its original location by Monday evening.
The bust, located on the premises of the tehsildar’s office in Shukrawar Peth, was taken down on Saturday as the administration prepared to shift the office to a new site. Protesters argued that the bust formed part of a heritage setting and accused officials of acting without proper authorisation.
Sanjay More, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune unit, questioned the decision, asking whether mandatory permissions had been obtained before removing the statue. Multiple organisations later gathered outside the tehsildar’s office to voice their objections.
Tehsildar Archana Nikam clarified that the administration had followed due procedure. “We obtained the necessary approvals from the collector’s office and adhered to all required processes. The bust was handed over to the Public Works Department and was to be respectfully reinstalled at the new premises,” she said. She also maintained that the tehsildar’s office itself is not a heritage structure.
However, amid growing public pressure, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yashwant Mane announced that the bust had been restored to its original location “in respect of the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s followers”.
With PTI inputs
