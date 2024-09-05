Shivaji statue: Sculptor-contractor, consultant sent to police custody

A local court in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district on Thursday, 5 September, remanded sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil, held over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, to police custody till 10 September.

While Patil was arrested on 30 August from Kolhapur, Apte was taken into custody on Wednesday night from Kalyan in Thane district, nearly 10 days after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

A 35-foot statue of the iconic Maratha warrior king collapsed at the Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of the district on 26 August, nearly nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it.