Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty

The Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday while it was heading to Nagpur in Maharashtra, railway officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

Five wheels of two coaches next to the train's engine derailed at 3.42 am at the Dongargarh yard in Chhattisgarh, located about 200 km from Nagpur, a railway official told PTI.