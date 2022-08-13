'Shocked, disturbed', Delhi Gymkhana Club members criticise Centre's nominated committee GC resolution

The Delhi Gymkhana Club members have written to the Centres nominate general committee that they were shocked and taken aback by the general committee (GC) resolution passed on July 1. The letter has also been marked to the Minister of Corporate Affairs, the Minister of State, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), and the secretary MCA.



In an email communication sent to the chairman and members of the nominated general committee, the club members said: "We, as members of the last elected General Committee, were taken aback and disturbed when we received a copy of the GC Resolution dated 1 July 2022".

Major Atul Dev, a member of over 50 years standing, said: "The nominated general committee must not forget that they are addressing and associating with members of the club who are all persons of some standing in their own right and not their subordinates. They have even addressed mail to members and staff jointly."