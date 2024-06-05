Shocking defeats: BJP's Smriti Irani, Ajay Teni, and Lallu Singh ousted

In what is being described as a classic David vs. Goliath faceoff, the India Bloc candidates achieved significant victories against several prominent figures of the ruling party.

Among the defeated were high-profile leaders such as the outspoken Union Minister Smriti Irani, Amit Shah’s confidant Minister Ajay Mishra Teni -- whose son was allegedly involved in the tragic incident of mowing down protesting farmers -- and Faizabad MP Lallu Singh, who controversially claimed that the BJP would change the constitution if it secured more than 400 seats in the elections.

Smriti Irani

The most astonishing defeat occurred in Amethi, where KL Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist, triumphed over Union Minister Smriti Irani. Irani, who had previously gained fame as a giant killer by defeating Rahul Gandhi in the same constituency in 2019, faced an unexpected loss.

Sharma, a trusted aide of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her tenure as MP from Rae Bareli, secured a decisive victory, defeating Irani by a margin of 1.67 lakh votes. This result surprised many and marked a significant shift in the political landscape.

Ajay Mishra Teni

INDIA Bloc candidate Utkarsh Verma emerged as another giant killer in Lakhimpur Kheri, defeating BJP’s Ajay Mishra Teni, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Verma won with 5.57 lakh votes, surpassing Teni's 5.23 lakh votes, resulting in a victory margin of 34,000 votes. Verma, who previously served as an MLA from 2007 to 2012, demonstrated a strong comeback.