'Sholay' special screening takes fans on a nostalgic journey

From singing 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to cheering at every iconic dialogue and each actor's entry, fans relived the magic of Sholay during a special screening that served as a reminder of why this Hindi cult classic has stood the test of time for nearly 50 years.

Organised by the not-for-profit Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), the special, one-time-only screening of the vintage 70 mm cinemascope print of the 1975 iconic blockbuster witnessed many ardent fans queuing up to watch the 6.00 pm show at Colaba’s Regal Cinema in Mumbai.

Sholay, written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and directed by Ramesh Sippy, remains one of the most celebrated films in Bollywood history.

The film is considered an inalienable part of Indian pop culture due to its popular characters like Jai, Veeru and Thakur as well as Gabbar Singh, one of the iconic villains of Hindi cinema, and plenty of dialogues and action sequences.

The atmosphere inside the 1,000-plus seater theatre was electric, with fans expressing their enthusiasm at experiencing the classic film in its original format.

“I’m feeling as if I have time travelled. The vintage print truly gives an old-school experience. The viewers are enthusiastic and cheering excitedly. Truly an unforgettable experience,” a fan told PTI.

Sholay featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, A.K. Hangal, Asrani, Iftekhar, Jagdeep, Keshto Mukherjee, Leela Mishra, Mac Mohan and Viju Khote, among others.

Prior to the screening, legendary writer duo Salim-Javed addressed the eager fans, who welcomed them with applause and whistles. “This usually doesn't happen with writers,” Akhtar said.