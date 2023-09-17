'Shooter Dadi' Prakashi Tomar's condition critical, say doctors

Baghpat-based 'shooter dadi' Prakashi Tomar, 88, has been admitted to a private hospital in Noida after she fell ill.

The octogenarian shooter, who had shot to fame along with her late sister-in-law Chandro Tomar as the 'shooter dadi' duo a few years ago, was put under medical observation at the hospital's critical care unit on Saturday, 16 September.

Prakashi suffered from "rhythmic disorder of the heart" and her condition is "critical", doctors said.

On Prakashi's current medical condition, Dr Kush Ohri, who is treating her, said, "She has been found suffering from septicaemia, anaemia and UTI, which caused infection in her body. Her kidneys may have been affected. She is being provided medication for low blood pressure. Her condition is critical."