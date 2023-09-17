'Shooter Dadi' Prakashi Tomar's condition critical, say doctors
Tomar, known for her exceptional shooting skills and the real-life inspiration behind Hindi film Saand Ki Aankh, was hospitalised with various ailments
Baghpat-based 'shooter dadi' Prakashi Tomar, 88, has been admitted to a private hospital in Noida after she fell ill.
The octogenarian shooter, who had shot to fame along with her late sister-in-law Chandro Tomar as the 'shooter dadi' duo a few years ago, was put under medical observation at the hospital's critical care unit on Saturday, 16 September.
Prakashi suffered from "rhythmic disorder of the heart" and her condition is "critical", doctors said.
On Prakashi's current medical condition, Dr Kush Ohri, who is treating her, said, "She has been found suffering from septicaemia, anaemia and UTI, which caused infection in her body. Her kidneys may have been affected. She is being provided medication for low blood pressure. Her condition is critical."
Her daughter Seema Tomar said, "My mother had fever and her health suddenly deteriorated. She is also a heart patient and has undergone angioplasty."
Seema had earlier posted on X: "My mother needs prayers for her recovery."
Prakashi and Chandro, both residents of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, had started their shooting career in 1999, when they were in their 60s.
Both of them bagged over 25 medals each in national shooting events. Prakashi had even won gold at a shooting championship for veterans in Chennai in 2001. She was felicitated by former President Pranab Mukherjee with the Stree Shakti Puraskar on 22 January, 2016.
The Hindi film Saand Ki Aankh, in which Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu played Chandro and Prakashi respectively, was released in 2019.
Chandro died of Covid-19, aged 89, in 2021.