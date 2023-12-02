Shooting from the hip as foreign policy

Will the United States president Joe Biden accept the Indian government’s invitation to be the chief guest at its Republic Day celebrations next year? Considering that the Indian government’s invite was acknowledged on record by the American ambassador in Delhi, conventional diplomatic wisdom suggested Biden’s acceptance was a given.

However, a source at the White House said: “We have no travel to announce at this time.” A former Indian ambassador remarked: “The fact that they have not confirmed it (Biden’s acceptance) for so long in itself speaks volumes. (Historically, such an invite would have been politely declined, for a Lok Sabha election is due in about nine weeks after India’s Republic Day and heads of government normally steer away from visits at such junctures.)

More to the point, a damaging indictment of an Indian national Nikhil Gupta in a New York court on two counts of conspiring to assassinate a US citizen may have rather put a spanner in the works. Gupta was arrested and detained in the Czech Republic at the request of US authorities and brought back to America.

The indictment stated: ‘Earlier this year, an identified Indian government employee (‘CC-1’), working together with others in India and elsewhere, including Gupta, a.k.a. ‘Nick’, the defendant (‘Gupta’), directed a plot to assassinate, on US soil, an attorney and political activist, who is a US citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City (the ‘Victim’).’

The target is believed to have been Amritsar-born Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has publicly called for the secession of Punjab from India and the establishment of a Sikh state of Khalistan. Last month, he issued a video warning Sikhs not to fly on Air India because it would be ‘life threatening’.