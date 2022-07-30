Shooting star: Ajith wins 4 gold, 2 bronze medals in shooting championships

On the work front, Ajith is currently working with H. Vinoth on his upcoming film that has been tentatively titled #AK61. The film's plot will revolve around a bank heist. Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot.



The last schedule of the film is yet to get over. Once the film is done, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.