Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Vehicular traffic has been disrupted on the Jammu Srinagar National highway at Ramban due to shooting stones, officials said on Saturday.



"Traffic is plying on the Mughal road and SSG road. However, it is disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW due to continuous shooting stones at Cafeteria morh and Mehad in Ramban area," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.



The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.