Should have created jobs instead of talking about 'cooling down' others: Priyanka slams Adityanath

She called on the voters to listen to politicians and understand whether they are talking about the development and welfare of the people or themselves.



What has the government done, it has sold the PSUs (public sector undertakings) to its friends. Jobs come from PSUs. All small and medium-scale businesses and manufacturing units generate jobs but the government has made this sector weaker by demonetisation, Priyanka said.



She alleged that the government's economic policies have hit the common man while those with black money were living a good life.



Note ban was the starting point from where the destruction of lakhs of small and medium-scale traders started. After that GST was imposed on you, and then you were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP has a government both at the Centre and in the state but they did nothing to save you or make you strong, she said.