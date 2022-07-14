Should India have a rubber-stamp President, asks Yashwant Sinha

He further stated that there is nothing wrong if MLAs and MPs vote for a candidate of his or her choice in the Presidential election.



"The makers of the constitution have devised the method of the secret ballot to underscore the fact that the members of the Electoral College should have freedom to heed the call of their conscience, and should not blindly follow the decision of their respective parties.



"Therefore, I too urge MPs and MLAs, regardless of their party affiliations, to vote for me. But I strongly condemn the dirty tricks employed by the ruling party.... My fight is against anarchism and to protect the democracy of the country," he added.