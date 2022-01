Show percentage on jobs, education, health: Priyanka on Adityanath's "80 vs 20" remark

The issues of home buyers, including pending registries and delivery of flats, dominated the talks. Citing her interactions with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress leader told the Noida residents that any chief minister would be aware of the problems being faced by the people of the state.



"He (Baghel) told us that if there is a group of say, businessmen, he has to meet them and address their concerns. But that does not happen in Uttar Pradesh because they engage in the politics of caste and religion. They have no accountability and hence, you all are being ignored," Priyanka Gandhi said.



"We are simply saying that what should be spoken about during an election is not being said. They are not talking about development. People are not going to benefit from the talks (about caste and communal issues) they are giving, only political parties are benefitting from it," she said.



There is a need to talk about jobs, education, healthcare and women safety, the Congress leader stressed.