Shraddha murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawalla moves Delhi court for bail

"The autopsy of the bones will be conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The investigators will prepare a questionnaire and send it to the medics who will prepare the autopsy report which will help gain all relevant information regarding the case," said the sources.



As all the recovered body parts are decomposed, it is very difficult to get any significant result from the autopsy, said an official, adding that a portion of jaw or a fragment of skull recovered may help investigators in determining the time of death by the carbon dating process.



Meanwhile, Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena has approved a proposal of Delhi Police for appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, Advocates, to represent the state in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.



"Advocate Madhukar Pandey and Advocate Amit Prasad will accordingly represent the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter," officials said.



Walkar and Poonawalla had met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Poonawalla allegedly killed Shraddha, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them across various places over a period of 18 days.