Shraddha murder case: Narco test process begins on Aaftab

According to a senior FSL official, Aaftab's polygraph test is now complete and a detailed report will be shared in a day or two with the Delhi Police.



The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.



Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw the body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.