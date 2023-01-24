Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet today

The Delhi Police is likely to file a charge sheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case before the Saket district courts on Tuesday.



The charge sheet, which is expected to run over 3,000 pages with 100 witnesses to the case, has been made on the basis of forensic and electronic evidence, sources said.



Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces and storing them in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the Chhatarpur forest near his house over a period of three months.