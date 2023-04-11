Shraddha Walkar murder: Father seeks questioning of accused Aaftab's parents

Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, on Tuesday demanded the latter's parents be questioned in connection with his daughter's murder.

If the involvement of Poonawala's parents is found in the case, then action should be taken against them, Vikas Walkar told PTI over phone.

He also demanded the case be fast-tracked and Poonawala hanged, instead of waiting for a number of years like in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.