Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi Police likely to file chargesheet by January end

They have collected all the possible evidence to make sure that Poonawala gets maximum punishment.

Earlier, the police conducted a forensic analysis of Shraddha's bones. The autopsy report revealed that a saw was used to cut up her bones. The Delhi Police have got the forensic analysis report of her 23 bones, which were recovered during the course of investigation.

It is called osteological study or biophysical study of the bone pieces which help the police in such cases.