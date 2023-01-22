Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi Police likely to file chargesheet by January end
Sources in the Delhi Police have said that they may file the charge sheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case by the end of January
The Delhi Police has prepared a draft chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The final chargesheet with a mix of forensic and electronic evidence may be readied and filed by January end, according to Delhi Police sources.
The police have tried to make a watertight case against the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's live-in partner who killed her in May last year. Poonawala was arrested on 12 November 2022 and currently is in judicial custody.
They have collected all the possible evidence to make sure that Poonawala gets maximum punishment.
Earlier, the police conducted a forensic analysis of Shraddha's bones. The autopsy report revealed that a saw was used to cut up her bones. The Delhi Police have got the forensic analysis report of her 23 bones, which were recovered during the course of investigation.
It is called osteological study or biophysical study of the bone pieces which help the police in such cases.
Walkar and Poonawala had met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on 8 May 2022, and shifted to the Chhattarpur area on May 15. On 18 May 2022 Poonawala allegedly killed her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.
He was reportedly inspired by the American crime show 'Dexter', which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines