Shraddha's heart-rending SOS to cops: 'Aftab will kill and cut me to pieces'

Exactly two years ago on November 23, 2020, Shraddha Walkar had submitted a written complaint to the Tulinj Police Station in Palghar of threats from her live-in partner, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla of how he would "kill and cut her into pieces."



The letter, which has just surfaced, was duly acknowledged by police but it is unknown whether there was any follow-up action in the matter or not.