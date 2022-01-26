Shramjeevi Express train set on fire by agitators in Bihar's Gaya

Aditya Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya confirmed the incident.



"The students pelted stones on the train and set it on fire. We are making efforts to identify the agitators on the basis of video evidence we have," Kumar said.



"We have appealed to the agitating students on loudspeakers to stay calm. The RRB has constituted a committee to address the issue," he said.



Besides Gaya, a large number of students also assembled in Sasaram, Bhabhua road, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Buxar, Arrah, Patna, Vaishali and other places as well.



In Madhubani, the police administration opened fire on the agitators. Three persons were reportedly injured in the firing.



In Dalsinghsarai railway station in Samastipur, the students have removed connecting plates of the tracks and put railway lines on it.